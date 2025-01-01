The speculation surrounding Austin Reaves‘ future in the NBA continues to heat up. As one of the standout players for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Reaves is reportedly attracting attention from other teams looking to strengthen their rosters. However, given his considerable talent, it seems unlikely that the Lakers would part ways with him.

Rumors have been circulating about potential trade scenarios involving Reaves. One of the most talked-about options is a deal with the Chicago Bulls, with star guard Zach LaVine as the centerpiece. Still, the Lakers are reportedly unwilling to trade Reaves for LaVine, as they believe other players may be a better fit for head coach JJ Redick’s system.

According to John Griswold of FanSided, the Lakers are considering three potential trade targets for Reaves. One option is Kyrie Irving, a player the Lakers have been monitoring for some time. Griswold mentions that for Lakers GM Rob Pelinka to move forward with a deal involving Reaves and Irving, it would likely require a sign-and-trade agreement with the Mavericks. “For Pelinka to make a move like this, he’d need to ensure Kyrie is on board,” Griswold wrote.

Other names in the mix include Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Regarding Young, Griswold suggests that the Lakers may see him as a strong option, especially given that the 26-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2026. “The option of Young would gain strength, particularly considering his control over the next few seasons,” Griswold stated.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 134-110.

As for Doncic, Griswold writes that the Mavericks could seriously consider parting with their star if the Lakers present an enticing offer, which could include Reaves, Dalton Knecht, and a couple of future first-round picks.

Reaves’ importance for JJ Redick and the Lakers

While trade rumors swirl, JJ Redick has made it clear that Reaves is a crucial part of the Lakers’ plans. “He’s not taking the night off. His mindset is to compete. I trust him night-to-night to go out there and give it his all,” Redick said.

Reaves’ stats with the Lakers this season

In four seasons with the Lakers, Reaves has averaged 13.1 points per game. This season, he’s upped his scoring to over 18 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 27 games. His all-around play has made him one of the most valuable players for the Lakers in the NBA this year.