Zhilei Zhang targets showdown with Oleksandr Usyk fight this year, says manager

After Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury by unanimous decision in their highly anticipated match back in December, Zhilei Zhang is aiming for a shot at the full WBC championship, which is currently held by the Ukrainian, according to his manager, Terry Lane.

Zhang, the Chinese contender, is set to face Agit Kabayel for the WBC interim heavyweight title, with the winner in line for a potential bout for the full WBC world championship. However, Usyk, who holds the WBC, WBO, and WBA belts, has yet to announce his next fight.

Lane emphasized the significance of Zhang’s upcoming challenge against Kabayel, scheduled for February 22. “Zhilei has a tough fight ahead of him in Agit Kabayel,” Lane told Sky Sports. “If he beats Kabayel, he will have, once again, beaten another top-10 heavyweight and will cement himself as the second-best heavyweight on the planet behind Usyk. There is no question that should earn him a world title shot.”

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates victory after defeating Tyson Fury (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Kabayel, based in Germany, presents a significant hurdle for Zhang. The unbeaten German fighter has recently secured impressive stoppage victories over notable opponents like Arslanbek Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez. Lane acknowledged the challenge but remained confident in Zhang’s ambitions. “Being world champion has been Zhilei’s aim from day one. We will work to make that happen in 2025,” Lane stated.

Usyk is set for a long break

In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, revealed that the champion would be taking an extended break. “It’ll be a very long preparation,” Klimas said. “After another 12 rounds with Fury, he needs a good, long recovery,” he added.

The leading contender appears to be Daniel Dubois, who faced Usyk in 2023. However, Klimas is hesitant to rush into a rematch with Dubois. “Dubois needs to beat Parker first before he can even start thinking about Usyk,” Klimas remarked.

A potential fight against Anthony Joshua

Should the winner of the Zhang-Kabayel fight be made to wait for a world title shot, there is also the possibility that British heavyweight Anthony Joshua could enter the picture. Joshua, currently ranked No. 6 by the WBC, would be eligible for a fight for the WBC interim title.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recently confirmed this potential opportunity, telling Sky Sports, “Absolutely. That’s an opening of possibilities for more fights to continue to take place.” This could pave the way for more exciting matchups in the heavyweight division.

