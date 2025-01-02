The Cincinnati Bengals face a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Steelers. Unfortunately for Joe Burrow, he might have to do it without two key teammates.

Standing at 8-8, many might assume the Bengals haven’t performed well this season. Nevertheless, the AFC North team has lost several games by just one possession, leaving them with a record that could easily have been much better.

Individually, Joe Burrow has had an outstanding campaign. However, his impressive stats will mean little if the Bengals fail to secure a playoff berth this year.

Joe Burrow could face the Steelers without two crucial teammates

The 2024 NFL season is entering its final stage. Week 18 features several high-stakes matchups, and the Bengals face one last chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Cincinnati has shown improvement week by week. While they’ve lost several close games by narrow margins, analysts believe they could have a much better record if not for a combination of player errors and coaching missteps.

Despite their 8-8 record, the Bengals are still in the playoff hunt. To advance, they must defeat the Steelers and hope for losses by both the Broncos and the Dolphins. However, their task may have just gotten harder.

In Week 17, Chase Brown suffered an ankle injury against the Broncos. The running back has missed practice sessions and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

Tee Higgins, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals

Another player in doubt is Tee Higgins, who has been dealing with ankle and knee issues. While limited in practice, he is expected to suit up for the regular-season finale.

Will Joe Burrow win the 2024 MVP award?

While the Bengals haven’t shined as a team this season, Joe Burrow’s performances have been stellar. He has thrown for 4,641 yards and 42 touchdowns, numbers he’ll look to improve in Week 18.

If the Bengals make the playoffs, Burrow could become a strong contender for MVP. However, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have also delivered exceptional seasons and remain in the running for the coveted award.

