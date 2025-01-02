NBA News: Victor Wembanyama sets another incredible record in final game of the year

San Antonio Spurs‘ towering rookie Victor Wembanyama continues to amaze the basketball world. At just 20 years old and standing 7-foot-3, the French phenom isn’t just meeting expectations—he’s exceeding them. His standout performance in the Spurs’ commanding 122-86 victory over the Clippers on New Year’s Eve capped off an unforgettable year, solidifying his place as one of the NBA’s brightest stars while etching his name in the record books.

Wembanyama closed December with unprecedented numbers: 315 points, 111 rebounds, 53 assists, 50 blocks, and 42 three-pointers. He became the first player in NBA history to record at least 300 points, 100 rebounds, 50 blocks, 50 assists, and 40 triples in a single month. Adding to his accolades, Wembanyama’s streak of 24 consecutive games with at least one three-pointer and one block is now the longest in league history.

In the final game of 2024, Wembanyama posted 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks in just 26 minutes. His dominance on both ends of the floor helped San Antonio establish a 34-point lead by the fourth quarter, allowing head coach Gregg Popovich to rest the young star late in the game.

Wembanyama wasted no time making his presence felt, dropping 17 points in the first quarter—matching the Clippers’ total for the period. He also delighted fans with a highlight-reel dunk off a backboard pass from Chris Paul, showcasing his incredible versatility and flair.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs scores against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Impact on the Spurs

The Spurs, now sitting at 17-16, hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference. While they would currently need to compete in the play-in tournament to secure a playoff spot, their progress is undeniable. This marks a significant improvement from the 2023-24 season, during which San Antonio finished 14th in the conference standings.

So far this season, Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points, 10 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.9 blocks per game—leading the league in blocks. He’s shooting 46% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, further emphasizing his offensive versatility.

Redefining the future

Victor Wembanyama has rapidly transformed from an international prospect into one of the NBA’s most dominant players. His unique combination of height, skill, and versatility has redefined what it means to be a modern center, setting a new standard for the position. As he continues to develop, Wembanyama isn’t just shaping the future of the Spurs—he’s helping reshape the future of the NBA itself.