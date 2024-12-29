NBA News: Lakers' Austin Reaves reveals key to thriving without LeBron and Davis

Los Angeles Lakers have secured back-to-back wins despite missing their star players in consecutive games in the NBA—one without LeBron James and another without Anthony Davis. Leading the charge in both victories was Austin Reaves, whose standout performances against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings featured career milestones and an elevated role on the court.

With Davis sidelined in the second half against the Warriors, Reaves stepped up in spectacular fashion, recording his first career triple-double. He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, showcasing his versatility and poise under pressure. Against the Kings, with James unavailable, Reaves embraced the role of primary playmaker, tallying a career-high 16 assists to guide the Lakers to another crucial victory.

After the win over Sacramento, Reaves reflected on his approach to playmaking and the mindset that contributed to his career-best performance in assists.

“Basically, my whole life before I went to college, I really enjoyed passing the ball,” Reaves said. “During my freshman and sophomore years in high school, my brother was the best player on our team, and my job was to get him the ball. I always loved creating for others, getting everybody involved, and helping the team succeed. For me, it’s always about making the right play.”

Reaves takes the reins as the Lakers’ point guard

Reaves’ emergence as the Lakers’ primary point guard became increasingly evident after D’Angelo Russell was moved to the bench earlier this season, a shift solidified by Russell’s trade to the Brooklyn Nets. With Reaves orchestrating the offense, the Lakers have established a more dynamic and cohesive flow, with his court vision and playmaking serving as cornerstones of their success.

His growing chemistry with James and Davis has been instrumental in sustaining the Lakers’ offensive rhythm, especially during clutch moments. Additionally, Reaves’ defensive contributions have become equally valuable, as he frequently takes on the challenge of guarding some of the league’s elite guards, providing balance and versatility to the Lakers’ rotations.

Impact on the Lakers’ strategy

Reaves’ role as the team’s facilitator has given the Lakers a refreshed offensive identity. His ability to penetrate opposing defenses, execute pick-and-roll plays with Davis, and locate open shooters on the perimeter has added layers to their attack.

Defensively, Reaves has proven to be just as adaptable, often tasked with high-level assignments. His all-around contributions have strengthened the Lakers’ defensive presence and ensured a balanced game plan. Under the guidance of head coach J.J. Redick, Reaves has cemented himself as a pivotal piece in the Lakers’ strategy on both ends of the court.

