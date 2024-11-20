Trending topics:
Lakers star LeBron James sends strong message to NBA teams after Dalton Knecht's breakout performance

LeBron James shared his thoughts on Dalton Knecht’s impressive performance, addressing the Los Angeles Lakers’ draft choice and sending a message to the rest of the NBA.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his dunk with teammate Dalton Knecht #4 while playing the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Harry How/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his dunk with teammate Dalton Knecht #4 while playing the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t hide his excitement as rookie Dalton Knecht delivered a standout performance in the team’s 124-118 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Knecht had a career-defining game, scoring 37 points, including an explosive 21-point third quarter that left fans and teammates in awe. During his incredible run, cameras caught LeBron celebrating and dancing on the sidelines, visibly thrilled by the young star’s performance.

After the game, LeBron James, via Jovan Buha, praised the Lakers’ front office for selecting Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick in the NBA Draft. He didn’t mince words when addressing the teams that passed on the rookie:

“They didn’t find DK. The other 16 teams (expletive) it up. Did anybody watch him? What the (expletive)? (expletive). They just didn’t (expletive) it up.” Lebron said.

Knecht’s Record-Setting Performance

Knecht tied the NBA rookie record for most three-pointers in a single quarter, sinking six consecutive shots from beyond the arc. His performance showcased his elite scoring ability and sparked excitement about his potential to grow into a key player for the Lakers.

A Bright Future for Knecht

Drafted 17th overall, Knecht is already proving to be a steal for the Lakers. His combination of scoring talent and playmaking ability suggests he could become a cornerstone for the franchise. The Lakers now face the challenge of nurturing his development to ensure his long-term success.

With Knecht’s remarkable debut performances, the Lakers’ future looks even brighter. NBA fans eagerly anticipate what this promising rookie can achieve in the seasons to come.

