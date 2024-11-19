NBA Rumors: Lakers have a plan for LeBron James' son Bronny after G League switch

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has been making waves in the G League while continuing to draw attention as he supports the Los Angeles Lakers from the sidelines. Recent developments have sparked fresh speculation about Bronny's future and his potential path to the NBA.

The NBA regular season is underway, and the Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying standout performances from LeBron James on the court while his son, Bronny James, remains in development on the sidelines. After two games with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, Bronny’s future hangs in the balance as fans await whether head coach JJ Redick will bring him into a more prominent role with the Lakers’ roster.

Bronny’s performances in the G League and his brief NBA appearances have sparked mixed reactions. His stats have fallen short of fans’ high expectations in Los Angeles, as the young guard has struggled to fully showcase his talent due to various challenges.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers are committed to integrating Bronny into their long-term plans. Charania noted: “The Lakers are going to continue to keep Bronny James around the active roster as much as they can… He’s going to be playing G League home games for now.”

Though Bronny is currently with the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers plan to maintain a dual approach, balancing his G League participation with practice time alongside the NBA team. Charania added: “He’s going to be back and forth, practicing with the Lakers and playing in the G League. He’s not the typical G League player for obvious reasons, including the weight of his name.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers is fouled by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Charania also revealed details about Bronny’s contract, clarifying that he’s on a guaranteed three-year deal with the Lakers. “He’s not on a two-way or unproven deal; it’s a fully guaranteed contract. While he received several offers in the draft, many of them didn’t include guaranteed contracts. The Lakers weren’t the only team interested, but they made the strongest commitment.”

The debate on social media is related to Bronny’s level through the season. In the G League he hasn’t been decisive like Quincy Olivari. In 25 minutes on the court against the Stockton Kings, Bronny finished with 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting, including 0-of-2 from beyond the arc. He added 2 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 turnover to his stat line, highlighting areas for improvement as he continues to find his rhythm in competitive play.

Expert opinions on Bronny’s challenges and potential

Despite the Lakers’ backing, Bronny’s journey has drawn scrutiny from fans and former NBA players. Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas identified a key issue in Bronny’s game: “The problem with Bronny’s game is that he’s not aggressive. When you’re not looking to score, it becomes a problem.”

Arenas elaborated: “If you’re looking to pass first and the rim is right there, you miss opportunities. But if you’re ultra-aggressive—thinking ‘I’m scoring unless you stop me’—you control the game. Passing comes as a secondary option.”

Similarly, former NBA champion Avery Johnson emphasized the importance of patience in LeBron‘s son’s development: “This young man probably needs a year or two in the G League to refine his game and see if he can become a rotation player or even better in the NBA.”

On the other hand, Lakers legend Magic Johnson expressed confidence in Bronny’s potential: “Bronny James is going to be a really good basketball player! He’s shown he has a few things you simply can’t teach—high basketball IQ, athleticism, and a competitive spirit that makes him a tenacious defender.”