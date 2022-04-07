Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder face each other on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Los Angeles Lakers will play with Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free.

This will be their jubilee 260th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in precisely 150 direct duels to this day, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have celebrated a triumph in 109 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 10, 2021, and it ended in a 116-95 win for the Thunder at home in Oklahoma. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in terrible form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have lost all five of their matches (LLLLL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Oklahoma City Thunder have won two of their last five matches (LLWWL).

The Lakers currently sit in 11th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.392. While the Thunder are placed three positions below them, in 14th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.300. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 21, 1967, and it ended in a 137-132 win for the then-Supersonics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, to be played Thursday, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will be broadcast in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. However, judging by the Thunder's recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.