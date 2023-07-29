A few days ago, during practice with the University of Southern California, Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest. Fortunately, the 6-foot-3 point guard from Sierra Canyon High School left the ICU and the legend sent a first message to thank everyone for their support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

It was a very tough moment as Bronny was preparing for his next challenge at USC to establish himself as a future prospect in the NBA. Now, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers published a very special video in which his son appeared for the first time recovered from the incident.

Bronny James reappears publicly after cardiac arrest

Almost a week after Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest, LeBron James went to Instagram and posted a very special video of his son playing the piano surrounded by his family. The young player seems to be totally recovered.

In the sequence, Bronny doesn’t appear to have any further injury and his father expressed how thankful he is for that. “Grand rising!!! God is Great! Bronny, you are amazing!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young King!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

At the moment, Bronny James’ recovery is the priority for the family and that’s why LeBron James hasn’t confirmed anything about his son’s future at USC or playing basketball. For now, the great announcement is that the young prospect seems to be well after the cardiac arrest.