LeBron James is in the final stage of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The King has won four championships breaking almost every possible record, but, there’s still one achievement to pursue.

During the last few months, James has emphasized many times the desire to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny. That dream could become a reality in the upcoming 2024 Draft.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy. I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure. Being with him. Spending a full year with him in the same uniform, that would be the icing on the cake.”

Will LeBron James play with Bronny in the NBA?

Bronny James is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Lakers were favorites to land him with one of their picks, but, according to a report from Marc Stein, a big surprise could be in the works.

“The Suns, by the way, continue to be mentioned as a team with interest in drafting Bronny James, who is projected as a second-round selection in Thursday’s portion of the draft.”

The Lakers have the No.17 pick in the first round and No.55 in the second round. However, if they wait until Thursday, it might be too late to pair father and son in Los Angeles.