Russell Wilson will face the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, but his reunion might not be as peaceful as he expects.

Things between the Broncos and Russell Wilson didn’t end on the best terms. Even though the quarterback had a decent 2023 NFL season, the team decided to bench him for the last games.

This offseason, Russell Wilson parted ways with Denver. He quickly found a suitable landing spot, as the Pittsburgh Steelers were interested in a veteran quarterback who could guide the offense this year.

LB Jonas Griffith issues srong warning to Russell Wilson

A few months after departing Colorado, Russell Wilson will return to Empower Field at Mile High for a reunion with his former team. In Week 2, the quarterback will face the Broncos in one of the most highly anticipated games this season.

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos lasted two years. While he didn’t have an awful stint in Denver, it definitely didn’t meet the team’s expectations, which is why the club decided to release him earlier this year.

His return to Denver will definitely be hostile. The fans are not comfortable with the team still paying Wilson a salary without him even playing for the club, and it seems like his former teammates may also not be very gentle with him.

Star linebacker Jonas Griffith addressed Wilson’s upcoming return to Denver. The defensive player issued a stern warning to his former teammate, making it clear that Wilson will not have an easy game against his ex-club.

“I’m really excited obviously for any game I get to play in,” Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith said on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan, H/T NFL.com. “But you see that one you’re excited to go out there and — beat the Steelers, first of all, it’s a good organization. I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool, just to pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost.”

How much are the Broncos paying Russell Wilson?

Even though Russell Wilson is no longer playing for the Denver Broncos, he still earns a salary from the AFC West team due to guaranteed money left in his contract that the club could not avoid.

For the 2024 NFL season, the Denver Broncos will pay $39 million to Russell Wilson. Additionally, he will earn more from the Steelers, who gave him a one-year, $1.2 million deal for the upcoming campaign.