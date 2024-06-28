The Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, select Quinten Post in the 2024 NBA Draft. Can Post be the ideal teammate for Curry and help the Warriors return to championship contention? Learn about Post's potential and the exciting future for the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors, led by the legendary Stephen Curry, are preparing for a new era with the addition of Quinten Post, the young promise from Boston College. Selected 52nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Post arrives in the Bay Area with the goal of becoming an ideal teammate for Curry and contributing to the team’s resurgence.

The Curry-Post duo promises to be one of the most exciting in the league. Curry’s experience and leadership, along with Post’s energy and potential, could form a lethal combination on the court.

Post’s arrival could inject a new dose of energy into Curry, who has been the cornerstone of the Warriors for the past decade. With a talented teammate by his side, Curry could focus on what he does best: scoring points and leading the game.

Post: A new chapter for the Warriors

In his final college season, Quinten Post averaged 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, numbers that earned him recognition as the ACC’s Most Improved Player. In addition, he proved to be an effective shooter from the three-point line (43%) and from the free throw line (83%).

Quinten Post #12 of the Boston College Eagles drives to the basket in the first half against the Miami Hurricanes in the First Round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

However, NBA reports note that Post still needs to work on his defense, a key aspect to fit into the Warriors’ game scheme. The young player will have the opportunity to learn and develop under the tutelage of seasoned veterans such as Curry and Draymond Green.

Will Post be able to live up to it?

Only time will tell. However, the young player’s talent and dedication are undeniable. And with a mentor like Stephen Curry by his side, Post has all the tools to become an NBA star.