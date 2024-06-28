NBA Draft 2024: Who did Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors select?
The Golden State Warriors, led by the legendary Stephen Curry, are preparing for a new era with the addition of Quinten Post, the young promise from Boston College. Selected 52nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Post arrives in the Bay Area with the goal of becoming an ideal teammate for Curry and contributing to the team’s resurgence.
The Curry-Post duo promises to be one of the most exciting in the league. Curry’s experience and leadership, along with Post’s energy and potential, could form a lethal combination on the court.
Post’s arrival could inject a new dose of energy into Curry, who has been the cornerstone of the Warriors for the past decade. With a talented teammate by his side, Curry could focus on what he does best: scoring points and leading the game.
Post: A new chapter for the Warriors
In his final college season, QuintenPost averaged 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, numbers that earned him recognition as the ACC’s Most Improved Player. In addition, he proved to be an effective shooter from the three-point line (43%) and from the free throw line (83%).
However, NBAreports note that Post still needs to work on his defense, a key aspect to fit into the Warriors’ game scheme. The young player will have the opportunity to learn and develop under the tutelage of seasoned veterans such as Curry and Draymond Green.
Will Post be able to live up to it?
Only time will tell. However, the young player’s talent and dedication are undeniable. And with a mentor like Stephen Curry by his side, Post has all the tools to become an NBA star.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.