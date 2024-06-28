Mexico will face Ecuador in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

[Watch Mexico vs Ecuador live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It is undoubtedly one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 3 in the 2024 Copa America group stage. The two teams from Group B, both still with a chance to advance, face each other, while Venezuela have already secured its qualification to the next round of the most important continental tournament in America.

On one side, there are Mexico, coming off their first-ever loss to Venezuela. They need a victory to advance to the next round. On the other side, Ecuador have just defeated Jamaica 3-1, a result that allows them to qualify with only a draw. However, they should not be overconfident against the Mexicans.

Mexico probable lineup

With the obligation to go for victory, Mexico will have to go into this game with a more offensive attitude.

Mexico possible lineup: Gonzalez; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Romo, Chavez; Antuna, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez.

Ecuador probable lineup

Ecuador know that a draw is enough, but they should not be overconfident against a Mexico that will probably go for everything.

Ecuador possible lineup: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia.