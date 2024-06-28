Germany will face Denmark in an exciting match to see who will advance to the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024.

What happens if Germany lose, win or tie with Denmark in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Before the tournament began, Germany was one of the favorite teams to lift the UEFA Euro 2024 trophy. With the group stage over, the idea that Julian Nagelsmann’s team could win its fourth title in history was solidified.

The German team had a brilliant group stage where only the first two matches were enough to seal qualification to the Round of 16. In the opening match they left no doubts that they wanted to win the trophy and destroyed Scotland without any problems by 5-1.

They then secured qualification by defeating Hungary 2-0 and in the last match against Switzerland they managed to tie the game in one of the last plays of the match with a goal by Niclas Füllkrug. Now they will have to face Christian Eriksen’s Denmark in the Round of 16.

What happens if Germany beat Denmark?

If Germany beat Denmark, they will qualify directly for the quarter-finals and will play against the winner of the match between Spain and Georgia.

Toni Kroos with Germany’s national team. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

What happens if Germany and Denmark draw?

If the match between Germany and Denmark ends in a tie at regulation time, they must play an extra time of 30 minutes (15 minutes each half). In case that the tie persists in extra time, they will decide who qualifies for the quarter-finals from penalty shootout.

What happens if Germany lose to Denmark?

If Denmark can overcome Germany, Julian Nagelsmann’s team will be eliminated from UEFA Euro 2024 and Denmark will advance to the next stage.