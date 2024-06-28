Lionel Scaloni just got a big suspension in Copa America 2024 with Argentina. The reason is very controversial.

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina are favorites to win Copa America 2024. They’ve already clinched the first place of Group A after two victories over Canada and Chile.

However, the problems off the field are piling up before the next game against Peru. Lionel Messi is out for that matchup because of a muscle injury in his right leg and, according to many reports, the legend might not be available for the quarterfinals where they could face Mexico or Ecuador.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, CONMEBOL has delivered a historic suspension to send a clear message in the tournament. No more delays accepted during halftime.

Why is Lionel Scaloni suspended for Argentina vs Peru in Copa America 2024?

CONMEBOL notified the Argentine National Team that Lionel Scaloni is suspended one game in Copa America 2024. As a consequence, the coach won’t be present in the next match against Peru.

The reason for the punishment is entering late against both Canada and Chile. A few days ago, Jesse Marsch pointed out that Argentina took a lot of time to come out for the second half at Atlanta and that gave them an advantage over the Canadian squad. It happened again in New Jersey and the sanction finally arrived for “delays in the resumption of play.”

In the debut, the Argentine Football Association had already received a financial sanction, but now the punishment is extended to the coach for recidivism. CONMEBOL’s Disciplinary Commission had enough.

AFA will have to pay a fine of $15 000 and Lionel Scaloni won’t be on the bench to close the group stage. It should be clarified that the coach will be able to attend Hard Rock Stadium, but he cannot enter the locker room to talk to his players. Also, he won’t speak at the pre-match press conference this Friday.

Scaloni was not the only one sanctioned after that Argentina vs Chile match, as Ricardo Gareca was also fined and suspended for one game. Both coaches violated the same rule during the first two games of the Copa America.