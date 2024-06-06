While the Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for the right replacement to Darvin Ham, LeBron James heaped massive praise on an active coach in the NBA.

On the latest episode of “Mind The Game” podcast alongside JJ Redick — heavily linked with the Lakers’ job — James showed nothing but praise for Joe Mazzulla, who led the Boston Celtics to the 2024 NBA Finals.

“This Joe Mazzula guy is a [expletive] genius,” James said, as quoted by Boston.com. “The more and more I talk I want to talk to you, the more and more I like this Joe guy.”

Of course, Mazzulla is off limits for the Purple and Gold, with the Celtics facing a legitimate chance to succeed in their second season under the 35-year-old. Last year, Boston made it to the Conference Finals with Mazzulla as interim HC.

James explains what he likes about Joe Mazzulla

“Absolutely,” James replied when Redick said a coach has to think outside the box. “And I see why he sits over there and he says absolutely nothing. And he’s calm as [expletive]. He only gets a little like — when he knows they’re not playing the right way offensively. It’s never defensively. It’s never because of the three-point attempts. It’s never ever if a team makes a run. He’s calm. It’s only when they don’t play the game the right way does he gets a little angry.”

While Mazzulla may not be an option for the Lakers this offseason, James’ comments on what he expects from a coach are definitely interesting. Will Rob Pelinka take note of this?

Lakers reportedly target Dan Hurley as HC

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Lakers are preparing a massive, long-term offer to hire UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley as their new head coach.

While it remains to be seen whether Hurley decides to take his coaching wisdom from college to the NBA, the 51-year-old might be approved by James, who once looked impressed by the UConn coach.

“He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their [offense]. Love it,” James wrote about Hurley on X in response to a podcast interview with JJ Redick.