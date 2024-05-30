With Bronny James set to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft and turn pro, it seems like two teams could also get LeBron to join them as a free agent this summer.

Package Deal? Two NBA Teams Could Get LeBron And Bronny James

Bronny James might not even be a top-ten prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft. The class of 2024 is one of the weakest in history, which turned out to be benefitial to LeBron James‘ eldest boy.

The USC product will stay in the draft, and following a strong NBA Draft Combine, mutitple teams could look to get him late in the first round or even right after the lottery.

That might not be great news for the Los Angeles Lakers. According to renowned NBA insider Marc Stein, at least two teams would be able to convince LeBron to join them if they get their son, as James can become a free agent by declining the final year of his contract with the Lakers.

Two Unnamed Teams Could Get LeBron If They Draft Bronny

“I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on the roster. There might be more,” Stein wrote.

While he didn’t reveal any of the teams, a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that Bronny would only visit the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers for workouts:

“Bronny James has over 10 workout invites during the pre-draft process, but I’m told he’s only gonna visit a couple of those and that’s gonna include the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns,” Shams said on of FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’

Bronny Doesn’t Dream Of Playing With His Dad

James has always been vocal about his desire to play with his firstborn. Bronny, however, played down that notion when asked whether that was also a goal or dream of his:

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much,” Bronny said.

At the end of the day, Bronny will have to make a name for himself in this league, regardless of his last name. Still, it would be very nice and heartwarming to watch him team up with his old man.