The 2024 NBA Draft is drawing nearer and Bronny James is a name to watch, while his father LeBron has to make a big decision about his own future.

The 2023-24 NBA playoffs are not over yet, but many are still looking ahead regardless. That’s because there are plenty of situations to watch around the league, including the future of LeBron James and the 2024 NBA Draft.

While The King has yet to decide whether to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, his son Bronny could be selected by an NBA team for the 2024-25 season. And of course, these situations have been connected by fans and the media for the last few months.

Since James has declared his desire to team up with his son at some point, the team that drafts Bronny could be seen as a possible destination for LeBron as well. However, the USC Trojans guard expects NBA GMs to look at him for his potential and not for the possibility of landing his father.

“Honestly, I feel like this is a serious business. And I don’t feel like there would be a thought of, ‘I’m just drafting this kid just because I’m gonna get his dad,’” Bronny said, via Dan Woike of the LA Times. “Like, I don’t think a GM would really allow that.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shouts to his son, Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans, during Bronny’s game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion on February 07, 2024 in Berkeley, California.

It’s not a secret that LeBron would like to play next to his eldest son in the NBA, and as he’s not getting any younger, this could be the perfect moment to make it happen. However, James is not even sure he’ll be playing next season, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Rich Paul reportedly warns NBA teams drafting Bronny won’t get them LeBron

The mere idea of seeing LeBron and Bronny playing together at the highest level has made headlines for months now, but James’ agent Rich Paul has reportedly warned NBA teams that drafting Bronny won’t result in landing the Lakers star as well.

“Over the last few months, Rich Paul, who is the agent for LeBron and Bronny James, has made an effort to part the concept that drafting Bronny James means you’re getting LeBron,” Brian Windhorst of ESPN said, via Lakers Nation. “I do believe LeBron is gonna opt out of his contract next month and I do believe he’s got several reasons why he wants to do that and leaving the optionality for playing with Bronny is on the list, but I don’t think it’s at the top.”

LeBron James has a player option for next season, which is why the possibility of watching him hit free agency again is on the table. Windhorst, however, believes he’ll stay in LA, while the Lakers reportedly consider to draft Bronny, though it’s not their top priority.