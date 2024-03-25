On top of being one of the greatest players in NBA history, LeBron James has also found plenty of success away from the court. The Los Angeles Lakers star’ net worth ascends well over a billion.

James has the Midas’ touch, and he’s made plenty of cash away from the game of basketball. That’s why even his biggest haters are always keeping tabs on every endeavor he gets on.

Notably, the four-time NBA champion recently made the rounds for his latest initiative, as he joined JJ Redick to start their very own podcast. Recently, he explained what motivated him to do so.

LeBron James Wants Basketball To Get Its Essence Back

“I feel like we was losing the essence of the game of basketball and the true meaning behind the game,” James said. “I was getting very frustrated with the daily comparisons every single day. You know who’s better between you and Dave McMenamin or how does this affect your legacy. It’s not good for the youth. “You’re hearing it everyday on national television, and I feel like our audience needed a different approach and to understand what really the true essence of the game is how I fell in love with the game.”

James thought that Redick — who also has his own podcast and is working as an analyst for ESPN — was the right guy to help him rescue the sport and spread knowledge:

“To have someone like JJ who has the same sort of mindset about the game of basketball,” LeBron said. “Very smart. Fell in love with the game for all the right reasons. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for quite a while. JJ was just..it was perfect timing.”

Love him or hate him, no one can deny that LeBron is one of the most intelligent basketball players of all time, so he’s most definitely a voice to listen to when assessing the game.