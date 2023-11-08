NBA superstars get superstar treatment. And while that may not be fair or even ethical, that’s just the way it is. More often than not, the best players in the game get away with fouls and get fouls called their way at the slightest contact.

Needless to say, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has had that privilege for years. He’s earned it, being one of the faces of the league and one of the greatest players of all time.

James has gotten away with thousands of offensive fouls when he elbows his way to the rim, not to mention hundreds of flops that have resulted in trips to the free-throw line. It’s not easy to foul a guy built like LeBron, let alone actually hurt him, yet the refs have often given him the benefit of the doubt.

Notably, it seems like he’s losing his street cred around the league, as he’s not getting any love from the refs anymore, up to the point where his team reportedly reached out to the league to complain about several no-calls during their one-point loss to the Miami Heat:

“The Los Angeles Lakers contacted the NBA league office Tuesday about what they view as numerous missed foul calls in Monday’s 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat,” reported ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “The Lakers’ main point of contention is how LeBron James was officiated, according to sources.”

LeBron Calls Out The Referees

James put the officials on blast right after the game. He was constantly complaining and talking to them throughout the course of the game, but to no avail:

“I mean, I don’t know what to [say],” James said after the loss. “I’m going over to them respectfully and telling them what’s going on in the plays and I consistently go to the line three or four times a game. Sometimes not even at all, which is weird.”

The soon-to-be 39-year-old stated that what the referees are telling him isn’t even consistent, which is why he believes there’s something odd going on, and he didn’t hesitate to expose them:

“What they’re telling me is not consistent with what’s actually happening on the floor,” James said. “When I went for the dunk attempt against Thomas Bryant, he clearly elbowed — like, arm straight across my face. And I asked him for the explanation — well, one of the refs said that he was straight up, hands straight in the air. Two of the refs said they were blocked, and they didn’t see it.”

Darvin Ham Isn’t Happy Either

James has always been a physical player. He makes the most of his strong frame to create contact when he drives to the rim, and the only way to stop him is by getting physical with him as well. That’s why Lakers coach Darvin Ham can’t fathom the fact that he only went to the line four times in that game:

“I see Bron shooting four free throws,” Ham told the media. “And the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm, which I could see plain as day, for that not to be called, man– he’s not flopping. I’m watching him go to the hole strong.”

James is currently averaging a career-low 5.7 free throws per game. Even so, we hate to break it to them, but he’s entering his 21st season in the league, and chances are that he’s not as explosive as he used to be. That doesn’t have anything to do with the referees.