Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs have already secured their spot in the next phase of the NFL season and will face the Denver Broncos merely to complete the regular-season schedule. Having clinched their playoff berth weeks ago, Reid’s team will be without several key stars for this game, including Travis Kelce.

Although it was a situation that was believed to be inevitable, the news has now been confirmed: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will rest several of his players, not only the stars but also those who have been dealing with physical issues as the season reaches its final stretch.

For this game, where other teams will be closely watching as they need a Kansas City win to keep their playoff hopes alive, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will also won’t be playing, with Carson Wentz set to take his place.

With an impressive record of 15 wins and just one loss so far this season, the reigning two-time NFL champions are the clear favorites to claim the Super Bowl once again, which would be an unprecedented feat in the history of the sport.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

Following their important victory over the Steelers on December 25th, the Kansas City Chiefs will give their top stars a well-deserved rest, having earned the Bye Week in the playoffs.

Who are the teams hoping for a Chiefs victory?

Although the Chiefs’ visit to Mile High is mainly about fulfilling the schedule and giving playing time to those who haven’t seen much action this season, there are other teams that desperately need a victory from Andy Reid’s squad over the Broncos to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Bengals’ victory over Pittsburgh yesterday continues to give them hope for a playoff berth, although of course, they need Sean Payton’s team to lose to Kansas City at home.

Another team that absolutely needs a victory from the defending champions is the Miami Dolphins, who are also in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. All these scenarios could collapse in an instant if Bo Nix’s team manages to be strong at home, as it would immediately secure their playoff berth if the Broncos emerge victorious.

The NFL fines Travis Kelce

Not all news is good for the reigning back-to-back champions, as following their game against the Steelers on Christmas Day, the NFL fined TE Travis Kelce due to a controversial action during the game.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the talented tight end for Reid’s team was fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a celebration, paying tribute to legend Tony Gonzalez after breaking his record for most touchdown receptions in franchise history.