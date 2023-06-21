The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t bat an eye before trading multiple pieces away to get Anthony Davis. And now that he helped them win an NBA championship, it’s more than clear that it was the right decision.

Nonetheless, Davis has left some to be desired more often than not. Besides all the injuries, his inconsistency and seeming lack of toughness have infuriated the fans from time to time.

Notably, it’s gotten to a point where even LeBron James has had something to say about it. According to CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter, The King isn’t happy with Davis anymore.

Lakers Is ‘Frustrated And Over’ Anthony Davis

“LeBron’s moody,” Reiter said on The Zach Gelb Show. “LeBron changes his mind on people, and here’s something that he thinks is true one minute — I have heard he’s over Anthony Davis. He’s frustrated with the guy. He doesn’t believe in his toughness for obvious reasons.”

Lakers May Not Break Them Up

Even so, the Anthony Davis trade is pretty much the biggest move Rob Pelinka has made, so he’s quite unlikely to pull the plug on that experiment any time soon:

“LeBron and A.D. as two pillars is, you know, to us an unmatched combination that will continue to lean into and build around and both incredibly high character players that want to win, play the game the right way,” Pelinka said. “We’re proud of that combination of superstars and want to continue to invest in that and invest in advancing the growth we had this year into next season.”

LeBron has never hesitated to get rid of his teammates in the past, and this situation could escalate. So, it’ll be up to Davis to prove that he’s up to the task of finally stepping up and carrying the torch as the team’s go-to guy on a nightly basis.