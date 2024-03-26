LeBron James has no faith in the Lakers, says former champion

Kendrick Perkins says LeBron James has lost faith in the team.

He doubts the Lakers’ chances of making the NBA Finals.

The Lakers haven’t secured a playoff berth.

The Lakers Want To Make A Playoff Push

The decision to hire a rookie coach to lead LeBron James back to the NBA Finals was rather questionable. The Los Angeles Lakers have never been more than four games over .500 since Darvin Ham took the reins of the team last season.

They’ve played solid basketball over the past couple of games, even putting up 150 points against the Indiana Pacers. Then again, there are still some serious doubts about their ability to get the job done in the postseason.

As a matter of fact, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins claims that even LeBron knows they’re just not good enough right now, stating that he’s already lost faith on this team.

LeBron Knows The Lakers Aren’t Good

“It’s the old saying – you can smell doo-doo before you see it. We been smellin’ doo-doo the whole season long when it comes down to the Lakers,” Perkins said on ESPN’s First Take.

The former player added that James is well aware of the team’s limitations, and he knows they won’t be able to go the distance, even if they wound up making the playoffs:

“First of all, they gotta get into the postseason. LeBron James don’t even have expectations for this Lakers team,” added Perkins. “He knows that they’re trash. He knows they can’t make any noise.”

LeBron Isn’t Focused On Seeding

The Lakers are the No. 9 seed right now, and their chances of avoiding the Play-In Tournament are quite slim at this moment. That’s why they’re not focused on postseason seeding:

“At the end of the day, we’re not really focused on seeding,” LeBron said, as quoted by Lakers Nation. “We’re just focused on what we can control; we can’t control the seedings if other teams were playing well too still. What you can control is go out and play, try to win as many games as you can and see where you land.“

Any team featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis will always have a chance to win. Then again, with all the talent in the Western Conference right now, they might not be able to pull it off.