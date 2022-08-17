LeBron James signed a massive two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. Here, we let you know how much he'll make per hour, day, week, month, and year.

LeBron James Lakers salary: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The moment all Los Angeles Lakers fans were waiting for has finally arrived. LeBron James just signed a two-year contract extension, putting an end to all speculation about him forcing his way out of the team.

"BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. The deal can increase to $111 million if the salary cap in 2023-2024 rises to a substantially higher number," reported ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeBron James will now top $500 million in NBA salary alone and will continue to climb the ladder as one of the most successful and wealthiest athletes and members of the show industry. Here, we break down his contract for you.

LeBron James' Contract With Los Angeles Lakers

Back in July 2019, James turned down the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to become a free agent. He then signed a 4-year $153.5 million maximum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Later, in December 2020, The King decided to sign a 2 year $85.66 million contract extension with the Lakers, a deal that was set to run out at the end of next season. Now, he'll be signed through the 2024-25 season with another two-year extension worth $97.1 million. Simply put, he's made $153,491,118 in four seasons in L.A. and will only get richer.

How Much Does LeBron Make A Week?

James will make at least $44,474,988 in the 202-23 season. That means he'll earn $3,706,249 per month; $855,288.231 per week; $121,849.282 per day; $5,077.053 per hour; and $84.617 per minute; and $1.41 per second. So, in the time it took you to read all this, James just made roughly $211.