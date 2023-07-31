Regardless of how long we’ve been hearing it, the GOAT conversation continues to be a thing in the NBA world. The question is usually reduced to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, though other legends such as Stephen Curry sometimes make the debate.

MJ made a strong case during his successful stint with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, but The King also proved to be worth of the status by winning rings with three different teams this century.

The Golden State Warriors star, however, isn’t one of those comparing legacies. Like many other people, Curry doesn’t believe there’s a single GOAT, but that many players were the best in their respective eras.

Stephen Curry gets real on the GOAT debate involving Michael Jordan, LeBron James

“I ascribe to the mindset that there are multiple GOATs,” Curry told Willie Geist of Today, via Bleacher Report. “And I hate that, it’s not a cop-out answer, but it’s so hard to compare eras. And getting into that conversation of ‘oh if you put Michael in this era or if you put LeBron in that era,’ it’s kind of unfair. It’s a great barbershop debate, and it’s something that’ll never stop until the end of time.”

Curry has a fair point, and it’s probably for the best to see it that way. Both LeBron and MJ gave a lot to the game of basketball, so why not just recognize what they did in their respective careers?