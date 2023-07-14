LeBron James is 38-years old and made a historic announcement about a possible retirement from the NBA at the ESPYs. Though there were many questions regarding his future, the star will be back with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023-2024 season.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes just won his second Super Bowl in four years and the Kansas City Chiefs are a new dynasty in the NFL. The quarterback seems to be the astounding successor of Tom Brady.

Now, in an incredible episode, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes had a very special encounter. When two legends meet, the world is watching. It was a memorable moment.

LeBron James’ emotional message to Patrick Mahomes

LeBron James received the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance. Last season, in a remarkable achievement, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA.

In the case of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback took home the awards for Best NFL Player and Best Athlete in Men’s Sports. After the ceremony, the star received a very emotional message from the King.

LeBron James took a picture with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during the ESPYs. In an Instagram story, the legend recognized greatness. “My brother from another!!! @killatrav @patrickmahomes”

By the way, Patrick Mahomes was super excited about the message and, also on his Instagram account, he reposted James’ story with a triple emoji of strong arms. Two stars absolutely bonding.