LeBron James had another amazing run with the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA playoffs. At the All-Star break, the 2022-2023 season seemed lost for the team with a 27-32 record. However, they made an impressive turnaround.

The Lakers eliminated Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs and then stopped a dynasty when they faced the Golden State Warriors. James delivered perfomances for the ages against Stephen Curry and the defending champions.

However, the Denver Nuggets were extraordinary in the Western Conference finals. Los Angeles had no answer for Nikola Jokic and went home after a 4-0. As a result, LeBron James mumbled retirement and now the Lakers have responded to that.

Lakers send emotional message to LeBron James about retirement

LeBron James shocked the NBA after Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. “We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

Now, the Lakers’ front office has responded to a situation which might change drastically the plans for the upcoming 2023-2024. Nevertheless, Rob Pelinka, the general manager, confirmed James has all their support.

“We’ll look forward to those conversations when the time is right, but I will say this: LeBron has given as much to the game of basketball as anyone who’s ever played. And when you do that, you earn a right to decide whether you’re going to give more.”

This is a crucial statement from the Lakers as they publicly acknowledge there’s no rush or pressure for LeBron at 38-years old. “I think sometimes we put athletes, entertainers, on a pedestal, but they’re humans and just like us. They have inflection points in their career”, said Pelinka.

Furthermore, Rob Pelinka assured the Lakers want LeBron James as the face of the franchise. “Our job as a Laker is to support any player on our team if they reach a career inflection point and really providing nothing but support for him. Obviously, our hope would be that his career continues, but we want to again just give him the time.”