LeBron James surprised the NBA when he was uncertain about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers after they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

However, the Lakers didn’t give up and made extraordinary moves in free agency to convince the King. Now, in the start of the offseason, LeBron James seems more hyped than ever.

LeBron James’ incredible reaction on Instagram after Lakers’ signings

Though the moves made by the franchise in free agency were already leaked in the press, there was still no official announcement. Nevertheless, when Los Angeles confirmed each move on Instagram, LeBron James was ecstatic.

In something very unusual for the legend, James reposted every single one of the signings announced at the Lakers’ account: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish.

This is the second ‘hint’ of what should be a certain comeback for LeBron with the Lakers. A few days ago, the King also posted an image which included all the players signed by the teamduring the start of free agency.

Furthermore, in the most important reaction of all, he accompanied that collage with a sand clock. Now, by acknowledging all the arrivals and contract extensions, the message is clear. James will return for the 2023-2024 season.