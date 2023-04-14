Peyton Manning delivered one of the most incredible messages in recent years for Patrick Mahomes. Read here to check out the words of the Super Bowl legend.

After their second Super Bowl win in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are a new dynasty in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes took home his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a second Super Bowl victory, alongside his recent NFL MVP Award, Patrick Mahomes has entered the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in history. Last season, he was sensational throwing for 5250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes is only 27-years old. Just amazing.

After his remarkable performances, Patrick Mahomes was included in TIME's magazine list of the 100 Most Influential People in 2023. Peyton Manning was in charge of presenting him and the words from the Super Bowl legend surprised the NFL.

Time's 100 most influential people: Peyton Manning's message to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list by TIME magazine alongside five other sports stars. Lionel Messi (soccer), Kylian Mbappe (soccer), Iga Swiatek (tennis), Mikaela Shiffrin (skiing) and Brittney Griner (basketball).

As it's been a tradition, other celebrities are in charge of introducing the names which made the list. In this occasion, Peyton Manning delivered an extraordinary message for Patrick Mahomes.

"Patrick Mahomes once served as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, a summer football camp for high school players that my dad founded in 1996. You can learn a lot about a person by the way they treat eighth-graders and ninth-graders during those hot days in Louisiana. Patrick was great with the kids. I remember his arm strength back then. It jumped out at you."

The most exceptional part of Peyton Manning's message was his vision about the impact of Patrick Mahomes off the field. For Manning, the Chiefs' quarterback could be the role model of a whole generation for many years to come.

"Patrick is setting new bars. All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he's also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team. This won't be the last time you hear Patrick Mahomes identified that way."