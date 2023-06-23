Bronny James, son of LeBron James, chose a few weeks ago the University of Southern California (USC) as his next destination. The 6-foot-3 point guard from Sierra Canyon High School is a great prospect and, of course, the national media will follow him closely as a possible heir for the King.

As a father, that was a major moment for LeBron during the NBA playoffs. “One of the best days of my life. First of all, congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. Super proud of him. It’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college either. No matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose today.”

Now, Bronny James announced the number he’ll wear while playing at USC and it was a massive surprise for the star of the Los Angeles Lakers. His reaction is just priceless and, who knows, maybe one day they’ll switch jerseys in the NBA.

LeBron James gets emotional after Bronny James picks number at USC

LeBron James has been very outspoken about his desire to play alongside Bronny in the NBA though he won’t push it. “Just because that’s my aspiration and my goal (to play with him), it doesn’t mean it’s his. My job is to support my son whatever he wants to do.”

However, every step of the college career will be very special for his father. The latest example was Bronny’s announcement that he’ll wear number 6 with USC. The same number of his father at the Lakers.

“Six has a lot of meaning to me. From my family and numbers and things of that nature to what I believe in and things of that sort, but my mentality doesn’t change“, said LeBron when he made the switch from 23 to 6 with the Lakers.

Now, in an Instagram story, LeBron James was hyped by his son’s pick. “Let’s go 6!!!!!!! I love it Bronny!!!” The message was accompanied with an emoji of Bronny wearing a king’s crown.