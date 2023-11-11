LeBron James sets one of the most incredible records in NBA history

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history. The King has reached the finals ten times and has won four championships. Two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the most recent one with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite being 38 years old, James is playing his 21st season at a high level, averaging 25 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists per game. It’s worth noting that just a few months ago, there was much speculation about his retirement after falling in the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets.

However, in a statistic that is truly surprising, LeBron James may have achieved the record he is least likely to boast about throughout his career. Here are the details.

LeBron James has a new record in the NBA

LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history with 5000 turnovers. The legend is way ahead Karl Malone (4524), Russell Westbrook (4469), John Stockton (4244) and Kobe Bryant (4010).

The Top 10 in this list is completed by Jason Kidd (4003), Moses Malone (3804), James Harden (3743), Isaiah Thomas (3682) and Hakeem Olajuwon (3667). By the way, Michael Jordan is no even in the Top 20.

How many NBA championships has LeBron James won?

Who has won more championships between LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

Michael Jordan won six championships during his career with the Chicago Bulls. Furthermore, in an extraordinary stat, Jordan remained undefeated in the finals (6-0). Meanwhile, LeBron James is still in pursuit as he has two fewer rings.