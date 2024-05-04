In addition to the main fight that will feature the Mexicans Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia, there will be other fights of great interest in this 2024 boxing event. Find out here what they are.

Canelo Alvarez is set to square off against Jaime Munguia, in a boxing match with the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line. However, alongside the highly anticipated main event featuring these two Mexican fighters, there will be several other bouts of significant interest. Discover them here.

The undisputed super middleweight champion, Saul Canelo Alvarez, is poised to defend all his titles in what promises to be a fiercely contested showdown. The Mexican boasts an impressive professional record, tallying 60 victories (39 by way of knockout), along with 2 losses and 2 draws across 64 bouts.

Facing him is Jaime Munguia, who also boasts an admirable boxing record with 43 wins (34 by knockout) in the same number of fights. With this level of fighters, and taking into account that battles between Mexicans are usually very intense, it is expected that this one will be epic. But without a doubt the fights that will precede it will be equally attractive.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia: Card

Preceding the main event, the card will feature a total of 5 fights. Viewers in the United States and around the globe can catch this boxing spectacle on DAZN PPV.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz

Jesus “Mono” Ramos vs. Johan González



Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre

Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Mario “El Azteca” Barrios vs. Fabian “TNT” Maidana – The last fight before the main event.