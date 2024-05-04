Felix Auger-Aliassime face off against Andrey Rublev in what will be the 2024 Madrid Open final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to Watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Madrid Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to face Andrey Rublev in the grand final of the Madrid Open 2024. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, we’ll provide essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The grand final of the Madrid Open brings together two rivals who, although among the favorites to reach the final stages, were not the primary candidates to win the tournament. On one side stands Andrey Rublev, who notably eliminated perhaps the main contender, Carlos Alcaraz, in the quarterfinals. The Russian continued his impressive run by decisively defeating Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. Now, he stands just one match away from the title, yet facing his toughest challenge.

His opponent, Felix Auger-Aliassime, is recognized for his talent, although his journey to the final was facilitated by the withdrawals of Sinner in the quarterfinals and Lehecka in the semifinals. Thus, it remains uncertain at what level Auger-Aliassime will perform, though expectations are high for his top form in this decisive encounter.

When will the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev match be played?

The final match of the 2024 Madrid Open between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev place this Sunday, May 5 at 12:30 PM (ET).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Madrid Open final between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.