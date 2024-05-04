Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gets closer to 900 goals with hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unstoppable this season in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend is the top scorer in the tournament by a wide margin.

This month, CR7 will have the chance to lift his first big trophy in that country during the final of the King’s Cup. That title match is scheduled for Friday, May 17th.

However, in the league of Saudi Arabia, they won’t be able to chase Al Hilal due to an impressive run by their rivals even without their top transfer: Neymar. Undefeated after 29 matches.

Individually, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 52 goals this season thanks to the pair he got this Saturday against Al Wehda. No one has put this type of numbers as a 39-year old veteran.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been superb with Al Nassr (Getty Images)

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 890 goals during his illustrious professional career. In the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League, CR7 is the best player with 32 goals in 30 matches. Today he got three against Al Wehda.

Don’t worry if you’re a big fan of Ronaldo. Retirement is not in sight for the legend as he wants 1000 goals. “It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”