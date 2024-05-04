Famalicao will play against Benfica for the Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Famalicao are set to host Benfica for Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Delve into all the pertinent details regarding this thrilling encounter here, including viewing options for watching it on television or streaming it live in your country.

After Sporting CP‘s convincing 3-0 victory against Portimonense, Benfica’s prospects of contending for the title have been significantly diminished. However, the reality remains that they still harbor hopes of keeping their championship aspirations alive until the very end, despite recognizing the formidable challenge ahead.

Primarily, they must secure a victory in this upcoming match; failure to do so would see their archrivals crowned champions. Additionally, they must win their final two matches while hoping that Sporting fails to collect any points. Naturally, they will exert every effort to achieve these objectives. Their opponents for this crucial Matchday are Famalicao, a team currently not contending for any specific objectives.

Famalicao vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Francisco Moura of Famalicao FC – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Famalicao vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

USA: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV