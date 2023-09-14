LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant get new NBA rule made just for them

Load management has become a major issue for the NBA. Players like Kawhi Leonard or Zion Williamson sitting out even when they’re healthy have hurt the show, and the fans seem tired of this practice.

With that in mind, the league has come up with a new rule that would give heavy fines to teams that rest multiple stars for games, especially if those are nationally televised games.

However, every rule has its exception, and this one does as well. According to ESPN insider Bobby Marks, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are among the few players exempt from this.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry Among NBA Stars Granted Exemptions In Load Management Rule

“Here are the exceptions the NBA will pre-approve but you have to send them a written notification within a week of the game,” Marks explained. “There are designated back-to-back allowances for players who are 35 years old on opening night or have career workloads of 34,000 regular season minutes or 100,000 regular season and playoff games combined.”

“Your list for this is Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, and James Harden,” the insider concluded.

Well, it’s safe to say that most of these players have already earned their stripes, so it’s only natural to see that the league has bent the rules a little to favor them. If anything, we should give them props for still going strong at their ages.