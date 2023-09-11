Despite having plenty of young NBA talent, Team USA couldn’t finish the job in the FIBA World Cup. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr failed to make adjustments, and they didn’t even win a medal.

The rest of the world has gotten much better, and it’s not like the Americans will just run through their competition anymore. At least, not with a roster full of inexperienced players.

That’s why Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly leading an initiative to take U.S. Basketball back to the mountaintop, and he recruited Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, among others, to play in the upcoming Olympics.

LeBron James To Lead Olympic Superteam

“LeBron James, a three-time Olympian, two-time gold medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, has so strong an interest in one more Olympics that he is ready to commit for next summer and has also called multiple stars to essentially recruit them to join him with USAB in Paris, multiple league sources told The Athletic,” wrote Shams Charania.

“James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well,” the report added. “Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said.”

Well, the rest of the world had a nice run, and it was definitely fun while it lasted. But with this kind of roster, it’s hard to think of any other team capable of taking down USA Basketball again.