The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a rough patch and fans have expressed their unhappiness with the team's results. However, LeBron James issued a strong warning to those who already count them out.

This season has been particularly difficult for the Los Angeles Lakers, who were expected to be in a much better spot at this point of the season. Frank Vogel's team has lost its last three games, winning only one out of its last six.

The Lakers have previously struggled in the 2021-22 but with the postseason drawing nearer this looks like the most critical moment in the campaign. Either they turn up their game fast or they won't even make it into the play-in tournament.

However, LeBron James is absolutely confident that his team can turn things around and silence the critics. The King, who has been putting MVP numbers this season, has shared an encouraging message for Lakers fans after the loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James says he and the Lakers should never be counted out

"Until you bury me 12-feet under, I got a chance," LeBron said, per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. "That’s my confidence … as long as we got more games to play, we still have a chance … I hate losing … I feel like poop right now. But tomorrow’s a new day, and I’m going to be prepared for the Clippers on Thursday.”

The team's string of bad results has created a tough atmosphere in LA, with fans expressing their dissapointment at the Crypto.com Arena. Even James was subject of boos recently but he doesn't have any hard feelings about it.

LeBron James responds to the Lakers fans' boos

The Lakers' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans took part in a tough environment that included reactions from Trevor Ariza, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James to the comments that came from the stands. However, after the defeat to the Mavs, the King cleared the air on his heated exchange with a fan.

“If you’ve followed my career, I will get into it with a fan," LeBron said, via Clutchpoints. "So that was nothing out of ordinary for me. No matter if it’s a home crowd or someone on the opposing side. If you’re cheering or booing, that’s fine, but this guy was literally trying to tell me how to play basketball…That was all that was. You can’t tell me how to play basketball. Not him. Not that guy."

Besides that, LeBron says he understands the frustration many fans might feel right now and he's only interested in being by their side regardless of the moment the team is going through.

“Listen, I ride or die with the Laker faithful. So they boo, I’m with ’em; they scream, I’m with ’em,” LeBron said. “I’m 20 years into this league, I don’t care about a boo here, a boo there, a cheer. Whatever they want to do, let’s do it. We’re all together.”