In the wake of the boos that were heard in the Los Angeles Lakers' defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, Stephen A. Smith said that the fans should not take it on LeBron James.

The 2021-22 NBA season only keeps on getting worse for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team is not even close to where it was expected to be at this point, as it stands 9th in the West with a poor 27-33 record.

When such a popular team goes through such a terrible moment, it's hard to find a player who doesn't receive critics. LeBron James has been that guy for a long time, but it seems that not even The King can evade the boos anymore.

In the Lakers' loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, fans at the Crypto.com Arena have expressed their frustration and they even booed LeBron when he had a turnover - something that Stephen A. Smith considers completely unfair.

Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James should never be booed by Lakers fans

(Via Fadeaway World)

"Should LeBron consider wanting out of the Lakers? Sure he should. I don't think he will, but he should. LeBron delivered a championship, and last time I checked, he's playing like an MVP candidate. The one person who should never be booed by the Los Angeles Lakers fans is LeBron James.

No matter how bad it is, no matter how good it is. This man has been a model of consistency, professionalism and greatness for the Los Angeles Lakers. I think we all can look at LeBron's play on the court. If you wanted to get on him for the roster, that's a different matter. But looking at LeBron James' play on the court, can we seriously sit here and look at him and find fault with how he has played? I can't.

I've watched him, all year long, and I'm not saying he's perfect every moment because of course he's not. But, you talk about a dude who's playing hard, is going all out and producing digits. 29, 6 and 7. I mean, that's what he's averaging, on 51.9% of shooting, on nearly 35% shooting from 3-point range, at age 37 in his 19th season, half the time without Anthony Davis.

This is not the person the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase should be booing because he committed a turnover. Mind your manners and watch yourselves, because LeBron has not cheated you. Remember where you were before he arrived and what you accomplished within two years after his arrival."

Smith has a point. If the Lakers have any hopes of finishing the season strongly, then they owe that to LeBron James - without him, everything could be even worse. But, unfair as it may sound, when such a big fanbase is unhappy, the critics usally fall on everyone.