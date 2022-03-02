Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face each other again on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will meet once again at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 230th regular-season game. No surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 150 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Clippers have celebrated a triumph in 79 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 25, 2022, and it ended in a close-call 105-102 win for the Clippers at home in Los Angeles. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have lost four times, winning once (LWLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Los Angeles Clippers have won four times in their last five matches (LWWWW).

The Clippers are placed in eighth place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.516. While the Lakers currently sit right below them in ninth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.443. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 30, 1970, and it ended in a 104-90 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Thursday, at the Crypto.com Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Clippers' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win once again.

