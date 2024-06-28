Germany will face off against Denmark in the 2024 Euro round of 16. Find out how to watch the game in the United States and other regions here.

Germany vs Denmark: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Germany will face Denmark in the 2024 Euro Round of 16. Find out how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Don’t miss this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

[Watch Germany vs Denmark live in the USA on ViX]

Germany and Denmark will play one of the most attractive duels in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. The Germans, due to their home field and the level demonstrated in the group stage, are clearly the favorites to win this game.

But of course, it would be a mistake for them to underestimate Denmark, a team that, especially against England, showed that it has the tools to fight against strong teams. And for this reason they will seek to surprise the Germans.

Germany vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 30)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 30)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 30)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 30)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 30)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Germany vs Denmark in the USA

Germany and Denmark aim to advance to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 when they meet in the Round of 16. In the USA, you can watch this thrilling game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Christian Eriksen of Denmark – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, featuring Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium has exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting Germany vs Denmark matchup.

Germany vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF Servus, TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Channel 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player Sport, TV1, TVI

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3, Arabia beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.