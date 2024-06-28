Switzerland will face Italy in the 2024 Euro Round of 16. Learn how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Don’t miss this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!
It will undoubtedly be one of the most closely contested duels in the Round of 16. Switzerland managed to emerge victorious from a complex group that fought with Germany, Hungary and Scotland. Now the challenge will be even greater for them.
Italy‘ for their part, achieved a heroic qualification in the last minute thanks to Zaccagni’s scoring goal against Croatia. They seek to remain firm in the defense of the title and will go for victory.
Switzerland vs Italy: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (June 30)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 30)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 30)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Switzerland vs Italy in the USA
Switzerland and Italy will face off against each other in a tough duel to kick off the Round of 16 in Euro 2024.
Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer's premier tournaments, showcasing Europe's top teams and players.
Switzerland vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Canada: CTV App, VIVA, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1, TLN
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: MagentaTV
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD,
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Sport 24
Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI, The 2, SRF two, RTS 2, RTS Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network