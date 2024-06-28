Switzerland will play against Italia in the 2024 Euro round of 16. Find out how to watch the game in the United States and other regions here.

Switzerland vs Italy: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Switzerland will face Italy in the 2024 Euro Round of 16. Learn how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most closely contested duels in the Round of 16. Switzerland managed to emerge victorious from a complex group that fought with Germany, Hungary and Scotland. Now the challenge will be even greater for them.

Italy‘ for their part, achieved a heroic qualification in the last minute thanks to Zaccagni’s scoring goal against Croatia. They seek to remain firm in the defense of the title and will go for victory.

Switzerland vs Italy: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 30)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 30)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 30)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Switzerland vs Italy in the USA

Switzerland and Italy will face off against each other in a tough duel to kick off the Round of 16 in Euro 2024.

Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer's premier tournaments, showcasing Europe's top teams and players.

Switzerland vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, VIVA, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1, TLN

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD,

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI, The 2, SRF two, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network