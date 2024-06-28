Argentina will face Peru in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

The Argentina of Lionel Messi (who will be on the bench) are set to take on Peru for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Fans in the USA can find all the details about when, where, and how to watch or live stream this exciting match right here. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

[Watch Argentina vs Peru live in the USA on ViX]

It is the final Matchday and Argentina come to this game somewhat calmer, with the certainty of knowing that they will be in the next round of the tournament, which is why Lionel Messi‘s team, who will not play, will provide the majority of substitutes.

Their rivals will be Peru, who after the draw against Chile and the defeat against Canada need a true miracle to advance to the next round. In principle they must win and then wait for what happens with the game between Canada and Chile.

When will the Argentina vs Peru match be played?

Argentina will play against Peru in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Saturday, June 29th, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Peru forward Gianluca Lapadula – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Argentina vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Peru in the USA

As the group stage concludes, already-qualified Argentina face Peru, who are in search of a heroic victory. This vibrant match is one you won’t want to miss—subscribe to ViX Premium in the US, with plans starting at just $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the premier viewing choice this summer in the USA, showcasing the continent’s best teams and players from June 20th to July 14th. ViX Premium holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between Argentina and Peru.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, UniMás.