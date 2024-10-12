LeBron James will scorn JJ Redick this season with the Lakers, former NBA star predicts

JJ Redick is set to begin his first season as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, tasked with elevating the team’s performance and getting the best out of LeBron James. However, a former NBA star has cast doubt on Redick’s ability to succeed in that role.

In just ten days, the Los Angeles Lakers will open their NBA regular season at the Crypto.com Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking JJ Redick’s official debut as head coach. Despite the optimism surrounding his appointment, former NBA star Steve Francis isn’t convinced Redick can handle the pressure—especially when it comes to managing LeBron James.

Appearing on the “Live From The District” podcast, Francis criticized the Lakers’ decision to hire Redick, questioning his qualifications. “I love basketball, but there’s no way that just because he went to Duke, and he criticizes people on television like he sounds like a great coach,” Francis said.

Francis’ harshest remarks were aimed at Redick’s relationship with LeBron James. “The thing that’s going to happen just like when Darvin Ham was the coach, LeBron is not going to listen to one word JJ Redick is saying. So, we’ll see how he’s able to maintain that beast,” Francis predicted.

And then he added: “Why would you listen to him? I wouldn’t listen to him if he was coaching me. I’ll just look at how much I used to bake him and be like, ‘What are you saying? You know what I do, so talk to somebody else.’ So, it’s definitely going to be hard for him to get through.”

Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on from the bench during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron’s perspective

Despite Francis’ doubts, LeBron James has been publicly supportive of JJ Redick’s appointment. The two share a solid rapport, having previously worked together on the “Mind the Game” podcast.

When asked about Redick taking over as head coach for this NBA season, James expressed confidence in his abilities. “I know from being alongside him and having our [podcast], and him being a competitor, I know he’s super detailed,” James pointed. “Going against him in the past, that’s what it’s all about—putting the work in and being detailed. Knowing exactly what we’re going to do when we’re out on the floor, not only in game situations but also in practice, film sessions, everything. That’s something I know he can do.”