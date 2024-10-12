NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick offers key takeaways on undrafted rookie’s standout performance

The undrafted player impressed in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ final preseason game, leading a fourth-quarter comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks. Coach JJ Redick shared his thoughts on the player’s performance.

Quincy Olivari scored 11 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 2 assists, including 3 three-pointers, helping the Lakers outscore the Bucks by 13 points in the fourth quarter. His performance against the Bucks could open doors for a two-way contract, either with the Lakers or another team.

Coach JJ Redick praised Olivari’s performance and, via Spectrum SportsNet, compared him to Ray Allen, emphasizing Allen’s commitment to always giving his best effort every minute he was on the court. “Ray Allen used to always say that every time you step on the floor, it’s essentially a tryout. There are always people watching you. Guys have earned roster spots through their play in Summer League, training camp, preseason games, and even garbage-time minutes in regular-season games. So, I don’t take what that group did lightly at all. Really impressive,” said Redick.

“I thought, in particular, Quincy (Olivari) completely changed the game. And to me, and I told our guys this afterward, what he did is the blueprint for what we’re asking from a few of our players: picking up full court, being disruptive, and taking time off the shot clock. He executed exactly what we want from someone in his position. We’ve challenged several guys, and they’ve done it well to varying degrees, but I haven’t seen it executed that well until tonight with Quincy,” Redick added.

Keaton Wallace #22 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles the ball past Quincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Hawks 87-86. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Olivari’s Future with the Lakers

Although the Lakers currently have three two-way contracts filled, the team may consider releasing one to make room for Olivari. “Quincy has been in our gym for a couple of months, not just since the Summer League. He has an infectious spirit and soul about him. It’s not that he’s super talkative or boisterous, but he carries himself well, with intent. His work ethic is really high, and I think people respond to that. When you have someone who cares, who’s a good teammate, who does all the right things, and then comes into a game, picking up full court with a bloody mouth and changing the entire dynamic for us as a team, it’s easy to respond to that as a teammate and as a coaching staff. I thought he really lit a fire for us,” Redick said.

