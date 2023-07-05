LeBron James will smile: Many NBA teams keep an eye on his youngest son Bryce

LeBron James has another goal apart from winning more NBA championships. The King has made it clear in recent years that he would love to play next to his eldest son Bronny before calling it a career.

Even though he’s not getting any younger, it looks like a real possibility for the Los Angeles Lakers star. Bronny James is heading into his freshman year at college basketball, having committed to USC, and is expected to make the 2024 NBA Draft.

Therefore, chances are his father will still be in the league the day he turns pro. His younger brother Bryce will have to wait a bit longer, but it looks like he’s already drawing interest from the NBA regardless.

Rumor: Lakers among NBA teams monitoring Bryce James

According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, a number of NBA scouts were watching Bryce James on the first day of Nike’s Peach Jam tournament. To make LeBron even prouder, even the Lakers reportedly had a scout watching Bryce’s performance:

“Scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Suns, Hawks and other teams all made James a priority on Day 1 of games.“

Bryce helped Strive For Greatness get the 78-69 win over Expression, posting 12 points in his debut. His famous father couldn’t attend the game but he will reportedly show up later in the week.

The 16-year-old will not be eligible for the NBA until the 2026 draft, which is why he may not get to play next to his father, unless The King decides to continue playing well over his 40s.