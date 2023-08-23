It’s been a tough couple of decades for the Chicago Bulls. Every time they have something going on, the NBA Gods seem to get in their way. It must be the price to pay for the Michael Jordan era.

The Bulls tried to put together a competitive squad, and the early results were quite encouraging, up to the point where they even had the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Then, Lonzo Ball’s injury ruined everything, and he will be away from the court for more than two years. That’s why the former Los Angeles Lakers guard feels bad for the Bulls organization.

Lonzo Ball Feels Sorry For Bulls Management

“I feel bad just for the GMs because I feel like they made the perfect team around me,” Ball said. “And I felt like that was the most I’ve ever been involved in an organization and I finally got the perfect team that I felt could fit my game. And play my way and really just do what I wanted to do.”

“So that injury, I’m still going through it right now,” the point guard added. “That one messed me up early just because I felt like we really had a chance and never got to see what it was.”

Of course, it’s not like there’s a lot he can do but continue working on his recovery. But at this point, some believe we might never see him set foot on an NBA court ever again.