DeMar DeRozan finds himself in the final year of his contract with the Chicago Bulls. Despite this context, the Bulls are envisioning an extended partnership with him that extends well beyond the upcoming 2024 season.

DeRozan’s journey with the Bulls began with sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs before the 2021-22 season. Currently, he is set to earn $28.6 million in the last year of his contract, as per Spotrac.

In the Bulls, DeRozan’s contributions have earned him back-to-back All-Star Game selections. His scoring performance even reached his maximum during his first year with the team, averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game.

Bulls GM Wants a Long-Term Deal with DeRozan

Despite DeRozan’s efforts, the Bulls closed out the last season with a 40-42 record, before being eliminated in the play-in tournament. Looking ahead, a better outcome for the Bulls could significantly impact the player’s decision to stay with the team.

Bulls General Manager Marc Eversley expressed his desire in an interview with Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “DeMar’s been great. He’s been terrific for this group, not only on the court but off the court. He’s been a leader. I would love DeMar to be part of this program long term”.

Eversley added: “Let’s see how that plays out and what that looks like going forward. When those conversations take place, we’ll speak about that more when that happens. But we hope he’s back. He’s been an integral part of this program’s success”.

When Does DeMar DeRozan’s Contract Expire?

DeMar DeRozan’s contract with the Bulls expires after the 2023-2024 season.