Los Angeles Clippers will play at home at the Staple Center this Monday, December 27 at 10:30 PM (ET) against the Brooklyn Nets. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

Two teams with aspirations to be in the next postseason will play against each other. On the local side, they are fifth in the Western Conference, just two victories behind the Memphis Grizzlies who are fourth. Their goal will be to reach them and at the same time make a greater difference to the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks who are in sixth place close to the Clippers.

In the case of the Nets, they are known to be a serious contender to win the ring this year, and the Brooklyn franchise is taking that title very seriously: they continue to lead the Eastern Conference three wins ahead of the Chicago Bulls, and of course they want to keep that leadership that allows them to play against more accessible opponents in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The match played by these two teams this Monday, December 27 at 10:30 PM (ET) at the Staples Center will be the first between them in this 2021/22 NBA regular season. For sure it will be a very intense game because they will play a team that is a candidate for the championship ring, against another that is one of the best in the Western Conference.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Monday, December 27, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports SoCal, YES.

Bookmarkers have yet to define the favorite, although they will probably do so in the next few hours. In any case, it is quite likely that the favorites are the Brooklyn Nets since, as previously mentioned, they are one of the biggest hopefuls to be champions this year

