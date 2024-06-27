The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time. LeBron James is in the final stage of his brilliant career and, without the proper reinforcements, the King might not get another championship.

Just look at the situation in a loaded Western Conference with teams like the Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Mavs, the Suns or even the Golden State Warriors.

That’s why, although Bronny James was the biggest story for the NBA in the 2024 Draft, the Lakers had to make a massive splash with the No.17 pick: Dalton Knecht of Tennessee.

Who is Dalton Knecht?

Dalton Knecht is 23-years old and became one of the best prospects in college basketball after an extraordinary season with the Tennessee Volunteers. He won the SEC player of the year averaging 21.7 points. Undoubtedly, the top small forward on the board.

Knecht had played for Northeastern Junior College and Northern Colorado. When he dazzled in the Big Sky Conference with the Bears, the Vols made the call. In the NBA, Dalton could be a three-point machine considering his 40% average.

These are the expectations of Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka. “In my mind, there is no way a player like this will be available for us to pick on draft night. Across the board, we just couldn’t be happier. If we would have had the 10th pick in the draft, we would have taken him there. So, to get that value at 17 is really extraordinary.”